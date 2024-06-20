Biker dies on Bagha Jatin flyover

A reckless motorcyclist not following traffic rules died in Kolkata.

Late Tuesday night, the bike met with an accident on the Bagha Jatin flyover. Losing control, it slammed into the divider, causing the rider to be thrown off. He sustained severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

According to police sources, the deceased youth was identified as Samir Gayen, aged 20, a resident of Panchasayar in Kolkata. Around 1 am on Tuesday, he was riding the bike with another passenger. The bike was moving at a high speed along the Bagha Jatin flyover. After covering some distance, the rider lost control, leading to the accident. At the accident site, skid marks were visible, indicating that the bike had slipped. The front part of the bike was also damaged. Initial investigations suggest that the rider suddenly applied the brakes while riding at high speed, causing the passenger to fall due to the jolt. The rider, along with the bike, then skidded and crashed hard into the flyover divider and the adjacent railing. The impact caused the rider to be thrown to the ground.

Police sources confirmed that the rider was wearing a helmet, but the impact was so severe that he sustained head injuries. He was taken to a private hospital near EM Bypass late at night but could not be saved.

Meanwhile, the decomposed body of the husband of councillor of Habra Municipality’s Ward 3 was recovered in Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas. Is there a political motive behind this, or is it a personal matter, the police are investigating. The body of Rajib Sarkar, husband of Rumki Sarkar, councillor of Habra Municipality’s Ward 3, was recovered from a rented house in the Banbania area of Ashoknagar.