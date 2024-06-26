Biker crushed under wheels in Bongaon

A young biker was killed after being crushed by a container truck. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Town Market area on the Bongaon-Chakdah Road. The deceased, identified as Tarak Singh (43), was a resident of Shaktigarh. Following this accident, residents have once again demanded the regulation of daytime truck movement in the town. The police have detained the truck and its driver.

According to police, the truck was heading towards Chakdaha, while Tarak was coming towards Bongaon town on his bike. Somehow, he fell from his bike in the Town Market area and was crushed by the truck’s wheels, dying on the spot. The body has been sent for autopsy at Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital. The police stated that the cause of the accident is being investigated. In recent years, there have been several incidents of fatalities and injuries caused by truck collisions in Bongaon town. Residents fear for their lives when stepping out. Narrow roads make commuting difficult, with auto-rickshaws and totos occupying the streets. The number of unregulated totos is increasing throughout the town. Additionally, there are allegations that trucks operate in the town 24×7 without control, although daytime truck movement was regulated a few years ago. Many blame the lack of police oversight for the lapse in regulation.

It is noteworthy that hundreds of trucks travel through the town daily due to the export of goods to Bangladesh via the Petrapole border. Town residents demand a ban on daytime truck movement. The police have stated that they are assessing the situation and will take appropriate action.

