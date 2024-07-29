Bifurcation of Bengal can never take place: Kalyan Banerjee

Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday expressed his strong opposition to any move for the bifurcation of west Bengal, lashing out at BJP state president Mr Sukanta Majumdar and senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Godda MP Nisikant Dubey for demanding the division of West Bengal on different issues.

The BJP state president Mr Sukanta Majumdar and Nishikant Dubey had recently expressed concern over the development issues of North Bengal, protection of the identity of the Adivasis and religion conversion issue in some the Jharkhand districts close to the Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal. Both the BJP senior leaders have held the policies of the TMC government in the state responsible for the nondevelopment of North Bengal and alleged mass conversion of Hindu Adivasis of Jharkhand by the Muslim minorities residing in Malda and Murshidabad.

Mr Majumdar had suggested that the North Bengal may be included among the North Eastern states so that North Bengal may also get the extra development benefits as par with the North Eastern states. The senior BJP leader and also the Jharkhand, Godda MP Mr Nisikant Dubey urged to stop the alarming decline in the Hindu Adivasi population in some of the Jharkhand districts due to unethical conversion and have appealed to the prime minister of India to create a new Union territory comprising two districts from West Bengal Malda and Murshidabad and three districts from Bihar ~ Kishanganj, Arariya and Katihar. Mr Dubey said the creation of Union territory in this very sensitive region will also help in stopping the infiltration from Bangladesh.

Advertisement

The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee said he has very serious note of the views of the two senior BJP leaders and lashed out at them for speaking of bifurcation of west Bengal, Mr Banerjee said that the TMC’s ideology is uniting people with a sense of communal harmony and brotherhood. Dividing people and a state on religious sentiments and other political issues may be disastrous for our country, he said, adding that India is a country of unity in diversity. “Hence Bifurcation of Bengal is not justified and logical. Any move taken by the central government in this regard will be very strongly opposed by the people of Bengal. The central government has deprived Bengal in every manner. A spontaneous mass protest will erupt if any step is taken to bifurcate West Bengal on such baseless issues. We will unitedly fight against the bifurcation of Bengal,” said Mr Banerjee