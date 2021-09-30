Bhawanipore: EC deploys 20 more CAPF companies

Stringent security arrangements were in place in Bhawanipore as Election Commission today deployed 20 more companies of central forces in addition to 15 companies already deployed, taking the total deployment to 35 companies at Bhawanipore and overall 72 companies including Samsherganj and Jangipur seats.

Besides, the poll panel has also imposed CrPC section 144 within 200m of the polling stations. Each of the 287 polling booths at Bhawanipore will be manned by three jawans of central forces. Almost all the booths would be covered with a webcasting mechanism, claimed an EC official. Bhawanipore comprises a total of 2,06,456 voters.

Police pickets were set up at 38 locations across Bhawanipore, the official said. On the day of the polling, 22 sector mobile, nine HRFS (Heavy Radio Flying Squad) teams, 13 quick response teams (QRTs), nine teams each of the static surveillance team, flying squad, and an equal number of striking forces from surrounding police stations will be deployed, he said.

Besides, three sub-division striking forces will also be deployed, he added. One additional police commissioner along with four joint CPs, 14 DCs and an equal number of ACPs have been deployed for the Bhawanipore bypoll, the official said.

“We have also opened three additional control rooms. There will be arrangements for 141 special vehicles to escort the EVMs,” he said. Two strong rooms to store the EVMs have been set up at the Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls’ High School on Lord Sinha Road, he said.

Strict security arrangements have also been made in Jangipur and Samserganj where assembly polls will be held on Thursday, an election official said. There are 363 booths in Jangipur and 329 in Samserganj, he said