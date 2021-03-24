Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief; but bhatija didn’t let the people of the Sunderbans to see it.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Gosaba in the Sunderbans today, he said despite forest and coastal region’s proximity to Kolkata, it has not seen enough development over the years as Miss Mamata Banerjee-led government did injustice to the people of the Sunderbans.

Shah also said his party will work on developing the Sunderbans and make the islands new district of the state if the saffron party is voted to power. “Mamata has done massive injustice to the Sunderbans region and Didi cannot stop the BJP from spreading development in West Bengal.

Everyone has to come together and defeat the TMC this time,” he said. At the Gosaba rally he said the BJP will bring clean drinking water to the region in South 24-Parganas.

“Gosaba is made of nine islands but it still doesn’t have potable drinking water. Modiji had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you see any of it? Bhatija (Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee) and his associates siphoned off the funds without any of it coming to you,” Shah said, accusing Miss Banerjee and her nephew.

He also added, “But you don’t worry. Once we come to power, we will form SIT and probe all the discrepancies of these funds. None will be spared.”

BJP will spend Rs 2 lakh crore to develop the Sunderbans region while also saying that the region will become a separate district, he added. “We have announced a development board for the Sunderbans region and make it the most advanced region of the state,” Shah said.

The BJP leader also announced that an AIIMS hospital will be established in the Sunderbans. Once BJP comes to power, the party will implement programmes and schemes worth Rs 1,500 crore in the region, he said.

“We would give Rs 6,000 as monthly grant for each fisherman who risk their lives against natural calamities.Fishermen will be given accidental benefits worth Rs 3 lakh if our party is voted to power,” he said.