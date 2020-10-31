The widow of slain leader Madan Tamang of the All-India Gorkha League has expressed unhappiness at the state government’s decision to allow Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung to return to the Hills. According to Bharati Tamang, even the people in Darjeeling are not happy with the present developments.

“Bimal Gurung is the killer of my husband Madan Tamang. He must be stopped from entering the Hills at any cost as he is returning with the help of the state government. Only the Hill people, who are against him and want peace, can prevent him from entering the Hills,” Mrs Tamang said over the phone today, adding, “Peace that prevails in the Hills at present will be disturbed if he returns and stages a drama.”

“How can Hill people welcome him when we are still fighting for justice ever since my husband’s murder and no judgement has been made so far,” Mrs Tamang said According to Mrs Tamang, Mr Gurung’s fight for Gorkhaland and even the 2017 agitation was “simply a drama.” “He was not a serious leader to demand Gorkhaland. We cannot trust him for his selfish role and politics by showcasing the Gorkhaland issue,” she said.

Tamang was hacked to death in broad daylight at the Clubside in Darjeeling town on 21 May, 2010, while an FIR in this connection had named 15 persons, including Mr Gurung, his wife Asha Gurung and Morcha leader Roshan Giri. While the CBI had arrested five other persons accused in the murder in February 2013, one of the prime accused, Nicole Tamang, a Morcha leader who was arrested in 2010 itself, had managed to escape from CID custody in August that year from near Siliguri.

After taking over the case from the CID, the CBI failed to complete the investigations due to alleged noncooperation from the state government after the Trinamul Congress came to power. Mrs Tamang was also upset at the fact that she had failed to meet CM Mamata Banerjee. However, after several reminders, Miss Banerjee finally gave her an appointment and discussed the issue with her.

Return after settling legal matters: Former Trinamul leader On the other hand, a former Hill-based Trinamul Congress leader, Sabita Rai Subba, said Mr Gurung should return to the Hills after facing the judiciary and clearing all legal matters against him. “I was a Trinamul activist in the Hills at the initial stages. Now I am not associated with any political party. But being a citizen of India and Darjeeling, I think there is no benefit for the Hill people if Bimal Gurung returns. There is also no profit for the Hills if Gurung doesn’t return,” Mrs Subba said.

“People have suffered a lot during the agitation in 2017. Darjeeling is yet to make up for the losses it suffered during the 104-day strike back then. Will Bimal Gurung return damaged houses of the Hill people, including the houses of my relatives? Will he be able to return people who sacrificed their lives during the agitation? He would have to return the lives of (police officer) Amitava Mallik and Madan Tamang if he wants to return to Darjeeling Hills,” she added.

On the other hand, there is a section of people in the Hills who still supports Mr Gurung for his sacrifice after the state machineries allegedly tried to put an end to his political career, even as the Hill people were unhappy with the “police oppression.” Significantly, supporters of Mr Gurung organised a public meeting in the Hills today and welcomed him and 5000 others who are o run since the past three years.

“Today’s GJMM is not of 2007, but a new GJMM with new thoughts,” a Morcha leader of the Gurung camp said. However, leaders of the Binoy Tamang faction of the Morcha came down heavily on the “emotional blackmail” about activists of 5,000 families having to live away from their homes.

Tamang camp spokesperson Keshab Raj Pokhreal said: “Only 51 persons, including family members of Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri, are out of the Hills as per an official report, though they have been claiming around 5,000 families are away. Signifinactly, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista had also recently told Parliament that around 5,000 people were not able to return to their homes.”