Left-leaning trade unions in South Dinajpur today organised a rally in favour of the 12-hour general strike called by central trade unions and federations on 26 November, and served a seven-point memorandum to the Balurghat Sub-divisional Officer.

The Left parties also demonstrated in front of the district museum in Balurghat.

Among other things, the rally demanded immediate resumption of train services in the district, which were suspended during the lockdown.

The rally here was organised by the Left Front and its trade unions, along with the Congress-backed trade union, INTUC.

Political observers, meanwhile, claimed that the rally was part of the parties’ preparation for the Assembly elections in the state that are due for next year.

“In the memorandum to the SDO, the trade unions have protested the new National Education Policy and farm laws passed by the central government. Both the laws are against the interests of the common people and they will serve only business organisations,” one Left leader, Bimal Sarkar, said.

“On 26 November, our supporters and workers will hit the roads and request people to support the strike and protest against the central government’s policies,” said RSP leader Sucheta Biswas.

The Left and the Congress have also raised another important issue in the district-resumption of train services after the lockdown.

The only means of communication between people in the district and either Kolkata or Siliguri is presently road transport. The Left leaders have demanded restoration of the rail services as early as possible.

“We hope that people will support the strike and it will be successful, as the people are searching for a platform to protest against the central government,” Mr Sarkar said.