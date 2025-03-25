Bengal’s students upbeat as Mamata takes the stage at Oxford University’s Kellogg College

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the United Kingdom has sparked excitement and pride among students and beneficiaries of her government’s welfare schemes. As she prepares to deliver a keynote address on ‘Social Development: Children & Women’s Empowerment’ at Oxford University’s Kellogg College on 27 March, voices from Bengal’s educational institutions are celebrating this momentous occasion.

Reflecting on the CM’s scheduled address, students from Krishnanagar Women’s College in Nadia remarked: “She has also been invited to speak at Queen Mary University and the London School of Economics. This is not just a matter of pride for us but also for the entire country.”

Advertisement

Students from the University of Gour Banga also voiced their admiration. “One of the country’s tallest women leaders is going to talk about women and child empowerment on a global platform. We want to extend our best wishes to her. We should all learn from CM Mamata Banerjee on how to continue working towards the development of the country and society despite the trials and tribulations that may come our way.”

Advertisement

Young women from Alipurduar University expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled that our CM has been invited to discuss her public welfare initiatives, including Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and Rupashree. It is a moment of immense pride for us. All students are eagerly looking forward to the event, and we, along with our teachers and staff, will watch and listen to her address with great enthusiasm.”

For many young women in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s policies have been life-changing. Dakshin Dinajpur resident Supriya Tigga, a second-year undergraduate student, shared how Kanyashree scheme changed the trajectory of her life. “My father is a farmer, and my mother is a housewife. Our financial situation has never been stable, and supporting both my brother’s and my education would have been difficult for my father. Thanks to Mamata Banerjee’s Kanyashree scheme, I have been able to pursue my studies. This initiative has empowered countless women by giving them access to education. I am truly grateful for this opportunity.”

The party has been sharing stories of beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, and other welfare schemes that have empowered women and girls across the state, including Supriya Tigga’s story. Sharing testimonials on social media this afternoon, the party posted: “Smt. @MamataOfficial is set to deliver a keynote address on ‘Social Development: Children & Women’s Empowerment’ at Oxford University, London. The students of Bengal take pride in their beloved Didi and express their joy for this momentous occasion!”