Bengal tops among states in providing tap water to residents

The West Bengal government has ranked first in the country in providing tap water connections to households in 2021-22. The state has provided over 23.37 lakh connections in this fiscal. Odisha and Bihar have ranked second and third by providing 17.47 and 17.39 lakh connections respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are far behind in the list, providing around 9.51 and 6.57 lakh connections respectively. In the month of March alone, West Bengal has provided over 2.63 lakh tap water connections. Nadia has topped among the districts in this parameter by providing 46,387 connections followed by Murshidabad with 39,237 and North 24-Parganas with 27,527 connections respectively in the 2021-22 fiscal.

When it comes to providing tap water connections in March, Bengal has bagged the second position with Andhra Pradesh topping the list. However, in this financial year, Andhra Pradesh has ranked eighth by providing around 9.55 lakh connections. The state Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, which is implementing this project of providing tap water connection, has taken up 2,941 new and augmentation piped water supply schemes at a sanctioned cost of Rs 8,399.5 crore in the financial year 2021-22. In this fiscal, around 56,000 schools and 38,000 anganwadi centres have been provided running water facilities.

The target of the department is to ensure that tap water connection reach 1. 77cr families, under the Jal Swapna project by the end of 2024. The project kicked off from July 2020 and nearly 38 lakh families have already been provided with tap water connections. The state PHE minister Pulak Roy said, “We are following directions of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and executing the work to ensure that people get the benefits of the project at the earliest.”