Bengal STF arrests suspected terrorist

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal has arrested a suspected terrorist from Mirpara in Kanksha police station area of West Burdwan district.

At around 3 pm today, a team from West Bengal raided a house in Mirpara in Kanksha police station area, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate and arrested a youth Mohammad Hasibul Sheikh allegedly for his connections with banned Bangladeshi terror outfits.

After his arrest, he was taken to Kanksha police station, where senior cops of ADPC and STF questioned him. Sources said that he will be later taken to Kolkata. Acting on a specific tip-off, the STF jawans zeroed into his house and nabbed him.

The Indian Army base camp is in Panagarh and the area is a high security zone, the arrest of a terror outfit member near the vicinity has created a stir in the region. It is still not known on what basis he has been arrested and what documents have been seized from his possession after the search operations.