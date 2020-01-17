Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today praised the state government, saying Bengal has witnessed the “most peaceful elections”. “West Bengal has the most peaceful elections. We do not support violence,” said Mr Dhankhar on the sidelines of the inauguration of “SAKSHAM 2020” organised by Indian Oil in Science City.

Mr Dhankhar, who had criticised the state government over poor law and order situation on several occasions today claimed that peaceful polls were held in the state. His praise comes amidst his strained relationship with the state government on several issues.

“We are not associated with violence. Violence is something that cannot be supported. We don’t support violence. We have never supported violence,” he said, while responding to newspersons’ questions on the recent attack on the students of Visva Bharati University, Yesterday evening, supporters of SFI were allegedly assaulted by ABVP activists.

Some students were injured in the attack and are currently admitted at a hospital. This attack on the students was condemned by the state government and today, the governor followed suit. Earlier, Mr Dhankhar presided as the chief guest at the event. He spoke on the need for sustainable modes of development and living, urging the people to change their lifestyles, stressing on the primacy of public transport, carpooling and using energyefficient equipment to reduce the carbon footprint.

At a time when 76 per cent of India’s petroleum consumption comes from imports, he emphasised the need for optimal use of the non-renewable resources and urged the public to cooperate. “The young boys and girls are the pioneer of the next generation, the foot soldiers, and we must save something for them,” he said. He emphasised upon the public’s cooperation and the need to spread awareness.

A campaign to create mass awareness for the conservation for oil and natural gas kicked off today and will continue till 15 February.