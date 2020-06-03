The Coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise amidst the influx of migrant workers with many of them being detected positive. Bengal today recorded 396 new cases of Covid-19 infections, which is the highest spike in a single day so far, pushing the number of infected people in the state to 6,168.

Fresh cases have been recorded from 18 districts.

Kolkata has recorded 116 cases, which is the highest single-day count. North 24-Parganas has recorded 74 cases followed by Howrah with 49 cases.

Ten people died due to Corona in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 263. Among which, eight people died in Kolkata and one each in North 24-Parganas and Birbhum.

Earlier, on 31 May, 371 cases were detected and on 28 May there were 344 cases. A total 2410 Corona patients have been cured of which 104 people were discharged from hospitals since yesterday.

According to sources, containment areas are sealed with tin and barricade and kept under strict vigil along with regular sanitisation if required.

Essential services and medical emergency are allowed in such areas.

They should not report cases for consecutive 28 days to enter green zones. In view of a rise in the Coronavirus cases state government is considering to strengthen its existing infrastructure to combat the situation.

To begin with the government is planning to convert a few more hospitals to Covid19 hospitals. Currently, there are 69 Covid-19 hospitals in the state. In these hospitals, there are 8,785 beds among which 920 are ICU beds and there are 392 ventilators. Presently, there are 3,423 active cases in Bengal which mean that the existing infrastructure facilities are adequate.