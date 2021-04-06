BJP chief JP Nadda blasted TMC misrule which he claimed has suffocated the people. Nadda participated in a roadshow in Tollygunge area.

Nadda’s Tollygunge roadshow commenced at a tram depot at 3.15 pm to Garia Crossing, covering a little over 4km. Nadda was drumming up support for Union minister Babul Supriyo, BJP’s Tollygunge candidate and actor who made her poll debut BJP’s Payal Sarkar, who is slogging for Behala (east).

During the roadshow, Nadda said people of Bengal is seeking full freedom from “TMC anarchy”. “People want to establish a state free from extortion racket, syndicate raj, cut-money culture, and hooliganism. People want to bid Mamata Banerjee adieu and welcome BJP,” he said.

Nadda said that Babul, who is a popular Bollywood singer, left Mumbai to serve the people of Bengal. “Babul is offering his service for the people of the state. Like Babul, actor Payal Sarkar is also dedicating herself to the service of people although she is an established actor. Both are social workers. Please you bless them,” he urged the gathering.

Standing atop a lorry, decorated with flowers and BJP flags, Nadda, with Supriyo and Sarkar by his side, was seen waving at the crowd, amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘JP Nadda Zindabad’ by party supporters.

Hundreds of people queued up on both sides of the road as the rally inched forward through the crowded streets.

He also assured BJP workers, who joined the roadshow, that BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats in Assembly poll. Regarding coal scam issue he said that those involved in this scam will be punished.

Nadda’s rally today at Sreerampur, in the morning was cancelled due to organisational meeting. His rally later in the evening at Chunchura, was also cancelled. The state BJP said his rallies were cancelled as he had to rush back to Delhi to attend an “urgent meeting” without giving any details of the meeting. The TMC, however, said Nadda did not attend rallies as attendance at these meets were thin.