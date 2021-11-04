Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away

The Ballygunge constituency MLA and state Panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee today passed away at SSKM hospital after a cardiac arrest.

The minister, who was 75 and was ailing in SSKM hospital, passed away today at about 9:25 pm approximately. Mr. Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital and expressed her condolences to the family. She said it was a huge loss for Bengal politics and for Trinamul Congress. “I still can’t believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me,” she said.

The minister was suffering from a prolonged illness and died today after a cardiac arrest. He was scheduled to be released tomorrow from the hospital but breathed his last this evening. Trinamul ministers Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, TMC MP Mala Roy and several other members of the party has reached the SSKM hospital. The body of the minister will be taken to the Peace World mortuary at Topsia where it will be kept for the night.

Tomorrow, his mortal remains will be taken to Rabindra Sadan. It will be kept there from 10 am to 2 pm where people would come to pay respects. After 2 pm his body will be taken to his home at Ballygunge. He will be cremated at Keoratala crematorium.

Leaders of opposition political parties have expressed condolences for the family. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “I am deeply anguished & pained by the passing away of veteran politician & senior WB Cabinet Minister Shri Subrata Mukherjee. My thoughts are with his bereaved family members, admirers & supporters. May his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

CPIM leaders Ashok Bhattacharya and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, among others, expressed their condolences and recalled the contributions of Subrata Mukherjee in Bengal politics.