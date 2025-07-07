Bengal LoP calls for protests rally on first death anniversary of RG Kar victim

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that he will lead a march to the secretariat on August 9, the first anniversary of rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Adhikari said that he had also been able to convince the parents of the R.G. Kar victim to participate in the said rally on August 9.

“The rally will be organised on August 9. Last week, there was a rape of a law college student within her college premises, which shocked the nation. Our rally on August 9 will condemn both the R.G. Kar and Kasba law college tragedies,” he said.

He claimed that the rally would be “apolitical” and no one would carry any party flag.

“I give a call to people from all walks of society to participate,” he said.

He pointed out that in both R.G. Kar and Kasba law cases, the architects behind the crime were close associates of Trinamool Congress, and in both cases, there have been attempts by the ruling dispensation and a section within the state administration to protect the accused.

Parallel cases are going on at the trial court in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court in the R.G. Kar case, while in the case of Kasba law college rape, the Detective Department of Kolkata Police are probing the case.