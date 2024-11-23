Bengal-Jharkhand border sealed to halt unscrupulous potato trade

A day before Jharkhand Assembly poll results were to be declared, the Bengal government sealed the Bengal-Jharkhand border for potato transportation in the neighbouring state.

This comes after chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her discontent over the rising prices of potatoes in the local markets and the export of potatoes to other states. The state government prevented movement of potato-laden trucks through the interstate border like Bengal-Jharkhand and Bengal-Assam. These preventions will be withdrawn after chief minister Mamata Banerjee will decide further on this matter.

During an administrative meeting at Nabanna yesterday, CM voiced her concerns and instructed officials to monitor the state’s borders to control the export of potatoes to other states. Today, chief secretary Manoj Panth conducted a meeting of state task force at Nabanna, where it was decided to curb the rising prices of potatoes in the state markets. Members of state task force, monitoring prices of essential commodities and vegetables, Rabindranath Koley said this is not a permanent decision to prevent potato truck movement across border. “Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is sincerity dealing this issues to reduce the price of potatoes in state markets. Our task force members will visit the markets to monitor the prices. Police will closely monitoring the activities of middle men, whether they are responsible to hike the prices. We need potatoes for consumption of local people and for dropping the prices in the markets,” said Mr Koley.

Opposition parties are crying foul over the alleged smuggling of potatoes across the West Bengal-Jharkhand border, just a day before the Jharkhand Assembly elections results. They claim that truckloads of potatoes are being smuggled into the state with the help of middlemen and unscrupulous businessmen. BJP MP and Member of Parliamentary committee for home affairs Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato argued that smuggling of potatoes round the year is a clear violation of interstate and international trade guidelines, which are part of the federal framework. He warned that if such practices continue unchecked, the state’s economy will suffer greatly. “A system must be followed round the year. The CM whimsically sealed the Jharkhand and other borders. Why are federal structures not followed? Her decision will affect ground level farmers. A visit to Dabur Check Post on Bengal-Jharkhand border at NH-19 in Asansol will reveal that potato-laden trucks are transported defying CM instructions rampantly,” said Mr Mahato.

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said due to potato smuggling and active role of middlemen in Bengal markets, residents of this state are now paying Rs 40 per kg for potatoes, a price they attribute to the state’s lack of foresight. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said police and TMC leaders jointly operated a racket to send potatoes through illegal means. “West Midnapur and Kulpi police are actively involved in potatoes being transported illegally by accepting bribes,” said Mr Adhikari.

Earlier the West Bengal government had instructed the agricultural marketing department to remove potatoes from cold storage by 30 November. This directive has been communicated to traders by the Cold Storage Owners’ Association. Typically, an additional month is allowed for storing potatoes beyond 30 November but this year, that extension won’t be granted.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that old potatoes must be stored until January-February. She emphasised, “We’ll keep what’s needed in the state and won’t let potatoes be exported until new ones are available.” However, this decision might lead to issues with the sale of new potatoes, as well as problems with storage in cold storages. Potato traders are confused and unhappy about this decision. They claim that wholesale potato prices haven’t increased, but rather, unscrupulous retailers are charging higher prices. Currently, around 9 lakh tonnes of potatoes are still stored in cold storages.