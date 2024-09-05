Bengal has shown the way in framing anti-rape Bill: TMC

The Trinamul Congress lauded Pawar’s decision to replicate Bengal’s anti-rape Bill seeking capital punishment for the rape convicts adding that this further strengthens the movement against rape.

A day after the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed the historic Aparajita Bill to call for the strictest punishment in cases of rape, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed his intent to bring a similar Bill in Maharashtra.

This passage of the Bill, the TMC leaders said, is a testament to the fact that Bengal has always led from the front in pioneering crucial reforms.

Advertisement

The TMC posted on X: “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow! Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, GoWB is taking decisive action to ensure that women can live without fear. The Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill has prompted a leader of @PawarSpeaks’s stature to call for a similar legislation in Maharashtra!”

“Yesterday, the historic Bill that was passed in the Bengal Legislative Assembly which calls for the harshest punishment of rape convicts, taking this as an example, the other states are also planning to implement this historic move. An example of the same was witnessed in Maharashtra as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his intent to replicate this anti-rape Bill. Bengal has shown a new path for ensuring women’s safety,” said state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

National spokesperson of the party and minister Dr Shashi Panja wrote on X: _”BENGAL SHOWS THE WAY. Now, Shri Sharad Pawar has pitched for West Bengal-like anti-rape bill in Maharashtra.”_

During her address at the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Rape has become a national shame. Let us all unite and address this menace. There should be societal reforms and awakening of the people to address rape and Bengal has led such reforms in the past. If there is a disease, it must be addressed.”