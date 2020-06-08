West Bengal continued to see a spike in Coronavirus infection as all districts reported fresh positive cases with 449 cases being detected in the state which is the highest 24-hour rise so far.

A total of 8,187 people have been detected Corona positive in Bengal till now. Though the case count on Kolkata has dipped, the overall count has increased in all districts. West Midnapore has recorded 84 cases that is the highest in the state.

It is followed by Kolkata with 74 cases, North 24 Parganas has recorded 68 cases, Howrah and Hooghly with 37 cases each and South 24 Parganas with 31 cases.

Thirteen patients died of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 324 apart from 72 co-morbidity deaths. According to officials, the steady rise in Corona cases is due to the influx of migrant workers.

Around 10 lakh migrant workers have already reached the state by either trains or buses. The Shramik Special Trains will arrive Bengal till 10 June. State government is sending workers from the five most affected states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi for institutional quarantining.

The workers coming from other states undergo heath screening at the railway stations and are sent to their respective districts if no symptoms are detected. Presently, there are 11,806 quarantine facilities for migrant workers wherein 1,38,419 returnees are accommodated.