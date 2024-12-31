Bengal CM hints at ‘money game’ influencing Sandeshkhali movement earlier this year

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, hinted at “money game” influencing the movement by locals at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, especially women, earlier this year against sexual harassment and illegal land grabbing the local and non-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

In her first public meeting on Monday at Sandeshkhali, a conglomeration of islands in that coastal pocket of the district, since the movement broke out there, the Chief Minister directly did not refer to the protest movements there but gave clear hints on what she was meaning to say.

“There was a ‘money game’ at Sandeshkhali. The people were misled. But lies do not persist for long. So I request all of you to remain united. Do not fall in the trap of mischievous people. I request women to go anywhere if you are called by anyone,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also advised people to not pay any money to anyone to get the benefits under different social development schemes including rural housing schemes.

“You have full right to your own money. The benefits of social welfare schemes are provided free of cost. So please do not pay money to anyone to get the benefits and services,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also announced a host of initiatives for Sandeshkhali. The first such move, according to her, where the number of beds at Sandeshkhali Rural Hospital will increase from 30 to 50. She also announced that an additional sub-division will be created in North 24 Parganas district to give better services to people.

On Monday, just before the public meeting of the Chief Minister, Sujay Mondal, one of the lead faces of the Sandeshkhali movement earlier this year joined Trinamool Congress. The ruling party leadership claimed that Mondal, popular in the area as Sujay Master, realised his mistake and decided to join Trinamool Congress.