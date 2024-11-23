Bengal bullish after German company opens India office in city

Wienstroth Wärmebehandlungstechnik GmbH, heat treatment specialists, announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wienstroth Furnaces India Private Limited, with its first office at Rajarhat on Friday.

The company choosing West Bengal as the location for this venture underscores its strategic importance. The state offers unique advantages, including its geographical positioning for efficient distribution and a pool of highly skilled professionals. After evaluating other industrial hubs like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, the leadership team recognised West Bengal’s potential as an ideal base for their Indian operations.

Minister Shashi Panja, cabinet minister for industries, commerce and enterprises, said, “We welcome Wienstroth Furnaces to West Bengal. We have human resources, power and water resources in plenty to offer to the industry. This is an open-minded government. We hope they will get enough confidence from us to work here. It is another step towards friendship between the two countries.”

The minister was optimistic about the German company opening operations in Bengal. “They have a strong presence in China and now they want to expand their footprint in India by choosing Bengal. The government will be giving them all help if they plan to set up their manufacturing unit here. There is a history of steel and iron and foundry companies and there is also an environment. Bengal will benefit when their clients visit them. This is good news for Bengal. We are now talking about connectivity.”

The minister also suggested the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce to have a coffee table on the German presence in Bengal since Germany has many units who are doing business here. Their book will document the association between the two countries.

We see not only skilled labor here but skilled educated labor in Bengal, especially when you have such technical industries.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also stressed that we do skill development. But we do not know what upscaling one particular investor or entrepreneur would need. If they come to the government, we will take you on board. What financial help we give to the agency for upscaling, we will give the entrepreneurs directly.

German consul general Barbara Voss said the new office will contribute to the Indian and local economy.

Top company sources said the company plans to start its manufacturing unit in Bengal in a year or two and is scouting for land for the purpose.