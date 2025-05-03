Bengal BJP chief questions Abhishek Banerjee’s absence at Digha Jagannath temple inauguration

West Bengal unit BJP president and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar on Friday questioned the absence of Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the inauguration program of the Lord Jagannath temple at Digha in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on April 30.

Speaking to IANS, Majumdar also raised the question of whether his absence was prompted by his disapproval of the inauguration of the said temple, or because of his difference with the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister first claimed that the inauguration would be of the temple of Lord Jagannath. However, later, it surfaced that the inauguration was of Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre. For the mega event, lots of people, including me, were invited. But the question is – why the general secretary of Trinamool Congress was absent? Is it because of his differences with the Chief Minister?” Majumdar wondered.

He also observed that the controversies over the presence of the BJP’s former national vice-president and former Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh is “old news” now in the face of the absence of Abhishek Banerjee at the inauguration.

“It is not important who was present at the inauguration. It is important that who was absent from the programme,” Majumdar said.

Earlier, when the controversies shrouded over Dilip Ghosh’s presence at the inauguration with his newly-wedded wife Rinku Ghosh on Wednesday, Majumdar had claimed that “the decision was a personal one of Dilip Ghosh”.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency Saumitra Khan vehemently criticised Ghosh for his presence through a social media post.

Later, Dilip Ghosh also came out with counter-jibes and claimed that a section of the current BJP leaders who were once nurtured in Trinamool Congress and are currently nurtured in BJP are questioning his dedication towards the party.

Although Ghosh did not name anybody, he made it clear that his target was not just Khan but also the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.