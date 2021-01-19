In a bid to intensify the campaigning and to create more impact on voters ahead of Assembly election, state BJP’s unit has urged its central leadership to send prime minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath more frequently in the state to address rallies.

Party sources informed BJP is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary function in a grand manner and it will be attended by Modi as party considers TMC may organise grand celebration programme across the state on this same occasion.

On Saturday, Shah held a meeting with Bengal core committee at his residence and briefed them about roadmap to win 200 seats in the state.

He also directed them to run a campaign at the boothlevel to associate more workers with the party.

The state BJP leadership including party’s state president Dilip Ghosh, senior leader Amitava Chakraborty and others visited Shah’s residence to hold deliberations with the party’s central team, in which Shah instructed them to implement several poll strategies. In the same meeting, state unit of the party held a special meeting with Shah and Nadda in which the preparations for elections were reviewed.

Sources informed that a number of political leaders especially from Trinamul Congress are expected to join the party this month. Sources said state party leaders also became enthusiastic as the recent entry of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in West Bengal has also changed the equation as this will lead to a split of minority voters who have traditionally backed the TMC.

AIMIM’s entry gives an advantage to BJP and it became more evident when Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj claimed that Owaisi had helped BJP in the Bihar Assembly poll and would also help in Assembly polls in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.