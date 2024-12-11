Beleghata fire: Elderly woman, pet die

A fire broke out at a building in Beleghata, causing the death of an elderly woman and her pet. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. It is initially believed that the fire may have started from a candle.

The deceased woman was identified as Amita Das, aged 75. She lived on the fourth floor of a residential building on RN Singh Road in Beleghata. On the day of the incident, she was at home with her pet, while her daughter and son-in-law were in the neighboring room. Around 8.30 pm, the fire suddenly started. Smoke was seen coming from Amita’s room. Everyone rushed to help, but by then, the flames had spread rapidly, also reaching the neighboring flat. The fire department was immediately alerted, and two fire engines arrived at the scene. However, due the area being congested, firefighters faced difficulty in accessing the location.

The elderly woman was rescued in a severely burned condition and rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. The fire was brought under control after about an hour-and-a-half effort. Fire department officials mentioned that the cause of the fire is not yet clear, but it is suspected to have been caused by a candle.

