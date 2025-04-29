Being kept in dark: Detained BSF jawan’s wife heading to Punjab

The wife of the detained jawan from Rishra is on the way to Pathankot. Five members of the family have taken the flight from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to Chandigarh, from where they plan to move to the BSF unit at Pathankot to meet the BSF CO.

The victim’s wife is anxious and desperate to know the whereabouts and health condition of her husband, who was detained by the Pakistani Rangers on 24 April, after he accidentally crossed over the LOC as per the BSF sources.

The victim’s wife, before leaving for Chandigarh answered to the queries put up by the media persons.

The detained Jawan’s wife, Rajani Shaw, alleged that from the first day she has been kept in the dark. The exact facts have been kept away from her. The BSF never informed her about the detention of her husband by the Pakistani Rangers. “From the friend circle of my husband we came to know about the detention of my husband, when the Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee rang up the BSF DG during his visit to our residence after four days of the incident, a team of BSF jawans visited us only to pacify us and to keep up the hope of his safe return. Mrs Shaw, who is not ready to accept the fact that her husband strayed into Pakistan unknowingly, argued: “My husband is serving the nation at the border for the last 17 years and he is well aware of his limitations and LoC. He can never unknowingly cross the LoC unknowingly, I have been kept in the dark. The real fact has been hidden from us,” alleged Rajani Shaw.

She added, “From last six days, my son and other family members have been without proper sleep and food. We are very much anguished. Hence, I want to meet the BSF CO at Pathankot BSF unit. If I don’t get any satisfactory reply from them then I will head towards Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and even the President, if necessary.”

The wife and family members of the detained jawan thanked the Rishra Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra for making all possible arrangements for their flight to Chandigarh and for personally accompanying them to the Dum Dum airport.