Beehives along Bangladesh border to combat smuggling

In a move to curb cross-border smuggling activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) near Bangladesh has initiated an unconventional ‘sting’ operation, literally, involving bees! The BSF has strategically placed beehives along stretches of the 2,500km-long border between India and Bangladesh, aiming to deter illegal activities such as the smuggling of gold, narcotics, and cattle.

BSF authorities assert that in the event of any disturbance or suspicious activity like attempts to breach the fencing, the bees will respond by stinging the individuals involved, compelling them to abandon their endeavours and flee the scene. In collaboration with the ministry of Ayush, the BSF has launched a joint project to cultivate medicinal plants with the beehives, along the fenced stretches of the border.

The medicinal plants, including satamukhi and tulsi, are not only intended to provide a natural habitat for the bees but also offer additional benefits. The ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ under BSF’s jurisdiction has seen the distribution of over 3,000 saplings of medicinal plants to residents near the border in Gede, Nadia. These saplings have been planted along a 1-km stretch, and artificial beehives are strategically placed on the fencing near the plants. Saplings of satamukhi, known for its rich nutritional content, including vitamins A, C, and B, along with essential minerals, and tulsi, recognized for its immune boosting properties and ability to alleviate respiratory issues, have been chosen for cultivation.

Advertisement

The BSF envisions that the beehives and medicinal plants will not only deter criminal activities but also generate livelihood opportunities for local villagers, diverting them from engaging in smuggling networks. As part of this initiative, the Ayush authorities will provide technical support for the cultivation of medicinal plants.

Sujeet Kumar, the commanding officer of BSF Battalion 32 and the brain behind the project, expressed, “Our objective is to enhance the lives of the border people by helping them earn, and also combat the fencing-cutting attempts of smugglers.”

Under this initiative, once the medicinal plants mature, Ayush authorities will collect the produce to prepare herbal products. These products, along with honey from the beehives, will be marketed through the BSF, ensuring that villagers benefit economically from this innovative approach to border security