Be more active in public interaction: Mamata tells party MLAs

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on a two-day tour to the state’s Murshidabad district, which was hit by communal violence last month, on Monday advised her party legislators from the district in becoming more active in public interaction keeping in mind the crucial state Assembly elections next year.

After reaching Baharampur, the administrative headquarters of Murshidabad district earlier in the day, the chief minister held a meeting with the elected Trinamul Congress legislators from the district, and in the meeting, she reportedly advised the party MLAs to be more active in public interaction henceforth.

“At the same time, she also advised us to ensure that the common party workers in the district become more active in the coming days. She also asked us to ensure that the district administration too becomes active so that under no circumstances the common people lose confidence in the administration,” said a legislator from the district who refused to be named.

Earlier, the chief minister claimed that the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, which happened over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, turning violent, was instigated in a planned manner by just two to three persons.

“I will not blame any particular community. Some people are trying to pose as religious leaders. They unnecessarily press the panic button. They are enemies of Bengal. Two to three persons had instigated this violence. The role of certain media houses is also creating division among people. We have secured some information. We will reveal everything after we get the full information,” the chief minister said.