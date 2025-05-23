B’deshi national nabbed in Dhantala after illegal entry in India

Dhantala police in Nadia apprehended a Bangladeshi national last night in connection with cross-border illegal activities. The arrest was made in the Manasahati area of Duttapulia gram panchayat under Dhantala PS jurisdiction.

The individual, identified as Kakali Aktar alias Moni (25), daughter of Anowar Hossain and a resident of Narayanganj Sadar, Narayanganj district in Bangladesh, had allegedly entered Indian territory illegally a few months ago with the assistance of an Indian tout.

According to police sources, Aktar had initially travelled to Mumbai after entering the country and returned to the Dhantala area with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh through unauthorized means. Her presence and movement were detected by local law enforcement, leading to her arrest.

A specific case has been registered at Dhantala police station under relevant sections related to illegal entry and cross-border movement. Aktar was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate court in Ranaghat today following her arrest.

Police have confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in facilitating her illegal entry and movement across state lines.

Authorities are tightening surveillance and stepping up border security operations to prevent similar instances of illegal cross-border infiltration.

