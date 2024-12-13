B’desh delegation likely for Vijay Diwas celebrations in city

Kolkata, 12 Dec 12 In a major development, in keeping with the tradition of Vijay Diwas, a delegation from Bangladesh is likely to visit the city for the celebration of Vijay Diwas on 16 December, informed the ministry of defence (MoD).

Earlier, at a press meet by the ministry of defence in Kolkata, it was conveyed that Mukti Joddhas are going to miss the celebrations this year owing to the turbulent conditions prevailing in the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year by the Eastern Command to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, which is also called the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

“A delegation from Bangladesh is likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. There may be Mukti Joddhas in this delegation,” Wg Cdr Himanshu Tiwari, CPRO, MoD, Kolkata, informed on Thursday.

He said more details are not available at this moment.

“Earlier, we were told that they might give the celebrations this year a miss. But, we have been informed that there might be a delegation. We will communicate as we receive more details,” said Wg Cdr Tiwari.

Analysts say the shift in stance by Bangladesh is likely after Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri’s recent visit to the neighbouring country and offers a positive sign in the midst of negative news emanating from across the border. There was no information regarding the possibility of a visit by Mukti Joddhas to the Vijay Diwas celebrations this year during the curtain raiser of the event on 6 December.