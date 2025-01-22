Basanti murder: Two arrested for minor girl’s death

Two individuals, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Dipen Kayal were arrested in connection with the murder and possible rape of a minor girl in South 24-Parganas’ Basanti area.

Police investigation began after the girl’s decomposed body was discovered in a waterbody near her home on Monday, 10 days after she went missing. Police are exploring various angles, including a possible love triangle, and are questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the murder. The accused, who are residents of the same area, was produced in the Baruipur court today.

The girl’s family had filed a missing person’s report, and the police launched an investigation after her body was found. The police are now conducting further inquiries to unravel the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

In the course of questioning of the local people, the names of the two arrested surfaced as suspects.

The police, thereafter, interrogated them and after finding lots of inconsistencies in their statements ultimately arrested them on Tuesday morning. The arrested duo will be presented at a district court at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district in the afternoon. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

The minor girl, a Class 8 student, had been missing since 9 January. The victim’s family members registered the missing case three days later on 12 January. The victim’s parents claimed that their daughter went out of the house on the afternoon of 9 January after being called by a local youth.

“She has been missing since then. We suspect that she was gang-raped first and then her body was buried. We demand the culprits be tracked and punished severely,” said a member of the family on Monday evening after the recovery of the body.