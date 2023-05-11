Bankura to get 450 C on Thursday: Weatherman

The drought-prone Bankura, struggling against persistent heat waves according to the weather forecast, is apprehending 45 degrees Celsius at 1 pm tomorrow. The district town, according to the Microsoft Start, globally trusted weather services, suffered due to 2 kmph poor wind speed, causing severe discomfort to the citizens. The town recorded 16 per cent humidity today.

The beginning of May, however, brought along a breeze and unseasonal precipitation, pulling down below average temperatures for four consecutive days. According to the meteorologists, the daytime temperatures have started soaring up gradually since Tuesday, inviting heat wave conditions in most parts of Bengsl’s Gangetic plains and in undulating terrains like in Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan.

“The presence of Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal has contributed to this heat wave conditions,” said Prateek Banerjee, in-charge, disaster management cell, East Burdwan today.