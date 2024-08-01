Banks will remain closed for 14 days in August

Reschedule your plans for a visit to the bank in August! Banks across the state will be closed for holidays for close to 10 days owing to various regional and national holidays, religious festivals and weekends.

On the national front, the banks will see 14-days closure.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monthly list of holidays, banks in the country will remain closed on account of the Independence Day on 15 August, Rakhi Purnima on 19 August and Janmastami on 26 August.

Banks will also remain closed throughout the country for days on 4, 11, 18 and 25 August because of Sundays. Banks will also remain closed on 10 and 24 August respectively for fourth Saturdays.

In Agartala, banks will remain closed on 3 August for regional Ker Puja, while in Haryana banks will remain closed on 7 August for Teej festival.

In Gangtok, there will also be a bank holiday on 8 August for a local festival.

On 13 August, there will also be a bank holiday in Imphal owing to Patriots Day.

On 20 August, a bank holiday will also be there in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram for Shree Narayan Guru Jayanti.