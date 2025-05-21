Banglar Bari, Bangla Shasya Bima scheme benefits reaching people: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee officially launched the disbursement of the second instalment of Rs 60,000 under the Banglar Bari scheme. Funded entirely by the state, this landmark initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to providing secure, concrete housing for Bengal’s economically weaker, hardworking, and vulnerable families.

Talking about the scheme, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Today, 12 lakh beneficiaries have received (the second instalment). We gave 50 per cent and said that the remaining will be disbursed in May. Today, we have completed it. We fulfil our promises. The remaining 16 lakh beneficiaries will get the first phase in December and the second phase in May 2026. In total, 28 lakh beneficiaries will be getting it. Prior to this, we gave it 47 lakh beneficiaries. Even the women here are saying they have received it. Why don’t you look at these people? They are our future. If someone is left even after this, we will give them phase wise even if Centre stops their scheme.”

Mamata Banerjee wrote in her X-handle: “We are proud that our state government, entirely with its own funds, is providing a total of Rs 1,20,000 per family in two installments under the ‘Banglar Bari (Gramin)’ scheme to 12 lakh poor and eligible families of Bengal for building their houses.

“The first installment, amounting ₹7,200 crore, was disbursed last December. Today, the second installment of ₹7,200 crore has also started being directly credited to their bank accounts. Thus, I am happy to say, our government has spent a total of ₹14,400 crore from its own funds for the construction of houses under this scheme. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone.

“We will also build houses for another 16 lakh eligible families. They will receive their first installment in December this year and the second installment in May 2026. I extend my advance best wishes to them as well.”

The chief minister later also posted on social media about another government scheme, Bangla Shasya Bima.

She wrote: “I am happy to announce that today, the State Government has started releasing financial assistance of ₹158 crore directly to the bank accounts of more than 1 lakh potato farmers of Bengal under the ‘Bangla Shasya Bima’ scheme. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the farmers of Bengal and their families.

“This assistance is being provided to those farmers who suffered losses in potato cultivation due to adverse weather during the current Rabi season.

“In this context, let me mention that the farmers of Bengal receive crop insurance completely free of cost. The state government pays the entire premium for all crops.

“We are proud that since its launch in 2019, our government has already provided more than ₹3,720 crore as assistance to the farmers of Bengal under the ‘Bangla Shasya Bima’ scheme alone.

“We will continue to stand by the farmers of Bengal in the coming days also.

“Jai Bangla!”