Bangladesh violence: TMC MP writes to EAM demanding update in Parl

Senior Trinamul Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay today urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to provide a comprehensive update in Parliament on the Union government’s stance regarding recent developments in Bangladesh.

Mr Bandyopadhyay emphasised the importance of addressing issues impacting humanity in Bangladesh, echoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for fostering peace and stability in the region.

“The external affairs minister must brief Parliament on the Bangladesh issue,” Bandyopadhyay said. “Mamata Banerjee has urged all authorities to focus on establishing humanity so that peace can prevail in both India and Bangladesh.” Meanwhile, CPM Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya also commented on the situation, referencing the arrest of Swami Chinmoyananda by Bangladeshi authorities. “This matter is sub judice, but under no circumstances should minorities in Bangladesh face attacks. The issue must not be politicised in India. Both countries must prioritise humanity, regardless of caste, creed, or religion,” Bhattacharya stated.

In a separate development, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced plans to hold nationwide protests tomorrow, demanding the unconditional release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, alias Chinmoyananda, a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and head of Pundarikhakhsha Dham. Senior VHP leader and chief spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “The VHP and Bajrang Dal, along with all segments of Hindu society and humanity-focused groups, will participate in these protests to protect minorities and their human rights in Bangladesh.”

Bansal further alleged that Islamic jihadist elements were undermining the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Adding to the concerns, Swami Paramatmanandaji, Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada, raised alarms over reports that the bank accounts of ISKCON monks in Bangladesh had been deactivated, allegedly under orders from the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus. “This is a grave humanitarian issue. The move to freeze bank accounts of monks appears aimed at starving the monks. We urge the United Nations and the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to revoke Muhammad Yunus’ Nobel award in light of these violations,” Swami Paramatmanandaji said.

ISKCON’s headquarters in Mayapur, Nadia, confirmed the freezing of 17 bank accounts belonging to monks in Bangladesh. Speaking on the matter, Ramesh Das, PRO of ISKCON Mayapur, said, “The ministry of external affairs has already issued a statement and we are hopeful of a peaceful resolution through high-level talks. We appreciate the solidarity shown by Sanatan Hindus and human rights activists worldwide.”

BJP Lok Sabha MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, former high court Justice today expressed widespread concern, with calls for diplomatic intervention to safeguard minority rights and ensure justice for Chinmoyananda in Bangladesh.