Bangladesh tour operators to miss Bengal Travel Mart

Bangladesh-based tour operators will not participate in the 8th edition of the Bengal Travel Mart (BTM) 2024, despite earlier assurances from the Tour Operators’ Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA). The event is scheduled to be held in Siliguri from 17-19 December.

Citing the current political unrest and anti-India sentiments expressed by some sections of Bangladeshi society, EHTTOA members have also expressed reluctance to engage with representatives from Bangladesh at BTM. This decision, they argue, is in the interest of developing cross-border tourism (CBT) between India, Nepal, Bhutan, and other countries.

While Bangladesh will remain absent this year, Bhutan has agreed to participate in the event, highlighting its commitment to promoting tourism in collaboration with India. Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), an international partner for BTM 2024, is set to take an active role in the event, focusing on enhancing tourism prospects in Eastern Nepal and the Eastern Himalayan region, which includes India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

“The 8th edition of the Bengal Travel Mart (BTM) 2024 will take place from 17 December at The Grand Casa, Siliguri,” said Sandipan Ghosh, co-chairman of the BTM Committee. “EHTTOA has played a pivotal role in organising this event in association with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and the department of tourism, Government of West Bengal, which have extended substantial support over the past seven years.”

Mr Ghosh further noted that this year’s international partners include the Nepal Tourism Board and the department of tourism, Bhutan. “We are pleased to announce that Surya Thapaliya, senior manager of the Nepal Tourism Board, and other officials will grace the BTM, along with other key representatives of BTM,” he added.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb will inaugurate the event.

Addressing Bangladesh’s absence, EHTTOA General Secretary Debashis Chakraborty said, “It is true that Bangladesh will not participate in BTM this year. While hoteliers in Siliguri have decided not to accommodate Bangladeshi tourists, EHTTOA, as the apex body of tourism stakeholders, has not officially taken any such decision. However, as Indians, we must stand in national interest and protest against actions that defame our national flag or promote anti-India slogans.”

Despite the current tensions, Mr Chakraborty expressed optimism: “We hope the situation in Bangladesh improves soon, and bilateral relations are restored to their previous cordial state.”

Regarding Bhutan’s participation, Mr Chakraborty stated, “We have engaged with officials from Bhutan, including its education department, and recognised Bhutan as a unique tourist destination. With a population of just over seven lakh, Bhutan attracts more than five lakh tourists annually, 60 per cent of whom are from India. There is also significant potential to develop educational tourism in partnership with Bhutan.”

Meanwhile, NTB senior manager Surya Thapaliya highlighted Nepal’s focus on adventure tourism: “We aim to attract young Indians, who comprise 39 per cent of India’s population, to explore Nepal. Eastern Nepal, in particular, offers unique tourist destinations like Sandakphu. BTM provides an ideal platform for promoting these attractions to travellers from West Bengal and Northeast India.”

Mr Thapaliya also emphasised the bilateral benefits of the event: “BTM has been an excellent platform for showcasing East Nepal’s tourism potential and fostering business exchanges between Indian and Nepalese operators. It strategically enables us to reach prospective travellers under one roof.”