Bangladesh MP murder case: CID to bring key suspect Siyam to city

Nepal Police have arrested Siyam, a key suspect in the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim, in Kathmandu. The Dhaka Detective Division had previously acknowledged his arrest. Now, West Bengal CID is making arrangements to bring Siyam from Kathmandu to Kolkata.

Anwarul’s body has not yet been found. The Indian Navy has also been involved in the search for his body, which CID suspects was dumped in the Bagjola Canal in Bhangar. Consequently, state detectives have conducted multiple search operations in the canal. It is alleged that the body of the MP from Jhenaidah, Bangladesh, was dismembered after the murder and then disposed of. Investigators believe the pieces may have been thrown into the Bagjola Canal.

Previously, CID’s disaster management team had searched the Bagjola Canal in the Satulia and Krishnamati areas for Anwarul’s body parts. This information was obtained after interrogating Jihad Howladar alias Zuber, who was arrested in connection with the murder. However, despite various searches, CID has not yet found any parts of Anwarul’s body.

Meanwhile, CID teams also travelled to Nepal to locate other criminals involved in this murder case, working in coordination with the local police there. The special investigative team conducted searches in various areas along the India-Nepal border to capture Siyam, a key suspect and a Bangladeshi citizen. According to CID sources, the prime suspect in this murder case, Akhtaruzzaman alias Shaheen, is still at large. It is believed that Shaheen fled to America via Nepal from Kolkata. Shaheen is an American resident, and efforts are being made to contact the American authorities to take him into custody.

Siyam, a main accomplice of Shaheen, along with butcher Jihad, had been staying in a flat at Chinar Park for several months. This flat was rented in Shaheen’s name in 2018. Investigators have learned that Siyam played a crucial role in various stages of executing the plan to murder the MP. On the other hand, the Bangladeshi Detective Division has also shown interest in taking Siyam into their custody. Dhaka Police Detective chief Harun Al Rashid had previously stated, “The Bangladeshi authorities have already sent a letter to Nepal informing them about Siyam’s whereabouts.”