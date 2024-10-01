Bandh total in Darjeeling, CM says politically motivated

A 12-hour bandh called by a coordination committee of eight trade unions demanding a 20 per cent bonus for tea workers was observed across Darjeeling and partially in Kalimpong, today.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the bandh, expressed disappointment and suggested that some individuals were using the situation to create political disturbances.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport, on her way to Kolkata, she said, “I do not support bandhs. A tripartite meeting is ongoing, and they will make the decision. I cannot intervene. Some people are creating political disturbances. Shutdowns do not happen in Bengal.”

The bandh followed an inconclusive tripartite meeting held yesterday by the labour department at Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri. Trade unions are steadfast in their demand for a 20 per cent bonus, but tea planters expressed their inability to meet this demand.

In response, a newly formed group, Chiya Shramik Suraksha Samiti (Tea Workers’ Protection Committee), announced an indefinite strike in the Hills. Its spokesperson Rojesh Thapa called for public support for the strike.

After waiting for a response from the state government, particularly as the chief minister was present at Uttarkanya yesterday, the coordination committee of eight trade unions decided late in the evening to call a 12-hour bandh, considering other factors, including the impact on the tourism industry.

From early morning, tea workers and their leaders began picketing in various locations, causing traffic disruptions between Siliguri and Darjeeling-Kalimpong, and even affecting Gangtok in Sikkim. All business establishments in the hill towns remained shut, leaving several tourists stranded.

Political Leaders React

Saman Pathak, a former Rajya Sabha member and leader of the coordination committee, refuted the chief minister’s remarks, stating, “There is no political motivation. Tea workers are observing the bandh with the support of the people. Even the trade union backed by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), led by Anit Thapa, who is close to Mamata Banerjee, observed the bandh today.”

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista criticised the chief minister’s stance, saying, “It is extremely unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee has refused to intervene in favour of the tea garden workers. Instead, she has labelled their 12-hour strike as politically motivated. The tea workers were forced to call for a strike after the tea industry, the labour department, and the state government ignored their plight. If the government had proactively addressed the workers’ demands, there would have been no need for this protest.”

Saman Pathak echoed this sentiment, questioning why the CM could not intervene: “If the state government can issue an advisory for interim wages for tea garden workers, why can’t the chief minister instruct the labour department to issue an advisory for a 20 per cent bonus in the interest of tea workers?”

Upcoming Agitation

Pathak also announced a two-day agitation programme. “All workers will demonstrate at the tea factories. Women workers will go to the plantations, but they won’t pluck green tea leaves,” he stated.

It’s important to note that on 19 September, the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) announced a base rate of 16 per cent bonus-cum-compensatory payment for workers in the Terai and Dooars regions for the accounting year 2023-24.

Impact on Tourism

The bandh has further impacted the already struggling tourism sector. Sandipan Ghosh, chairman of the Bengal Chapter of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, commented, “Due to the deplorable condition of national highway 10, the tourism industry has been badly hit ahead of the puja season. Today’s strike has definitely sent a negative message just before the festive season. We hope the issue related to tea workers is resolved soon for the sake of overall development.”