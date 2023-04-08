Follow Us:
Baby hygiene in slum areas

Under this campaign, 4,50,000 diaper samples were distributed in different parts of Bengal.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | April 8, 2023 6:22 am

Representational image. (Photo: Getty Images)

In an effort to create awareness about baby hygiene in West Bengal, Unicharm India announced the launch of Namaste Poko Chan in different parts of the state.

The initiative started nine years ago to promote baby hygiene and care amongst families, especially mothers through educative events in slum areas of cities and villages, where the team works closely with local health workers to improve the domestic environment of homes with babies.

