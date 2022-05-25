Ayurveda doctors too can issue certificate of fitness

From now on, registered doctors in ayurveda medicine can issue medical certificates of fitness (CF) to people as and when the latter require.

So far in Bengal, CF issued by registered MBBS doctor is regarded as a valid document though both the central and state governments have their own separate acts to authorize ayurveda doctors, who have completed Bachelor in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree to issue the certificates.

Shyamal Chandra Mondal, special secretary AYUSH, has recently written to the director of health services (DHS) and director of medical education (DME) to implement the national commission for indian system of medicine’s recommendations authorizing BAMS practitioners to issue CF.

“Apart from registered MBBS practitioners, BAMS doctors can also issue fitness certificates to people as and when they require for their jobs in both government and private sectors and other fields like LIC etc. I have already requested both the DHS and DME to implement it in our state,” Mr Mandol told The Statesman.

Dr Sumit Sur, a registered BAMS practitioner, played a leading role prompting the Bengal government to allow ayurveda doctors to CF.

During the end of December in 2021, the state health department, led by the chief minister had categorically informed that only MBBS doctors could issue CF in the state.

A deputy director of health services (DDHS) in the health department in a letter written on 27 December in 2021 to the ruling Trinamul Congress-backed Progressive Doctors Association saying: “As per the existing statutory guidelines, the medical fitness certificate should be issued in the prescribed format, (unless specified format is asked for individual cases) and the medical certificate granted by a qualified medical practitioner holding at least MBBS degree and registered with Medical Council of India, shall only be considered valid.”

The DDHS responded to the PDA after the association urged the health department to include BAMS doctors to provide medical certificates of fitness.

Dr Sur took up the matter to the central government and Swasthya Bhaban protesting against the DDHS’s letter written to the PDA. He urged both the Centre and the state to allow registered ayurveda doctors to issue medical CF.