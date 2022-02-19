Axe falls on 22 TMC members in N Dinajpur for anti-party work

A Trinamool Congress leader and one of the members of the North Dinajpur unit of the Trinamool Sikkha Sangathan and the headmaster of the Islampur Milanpally High School, Ashim Kumar Mahanta, was expelled from the organization for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities in the run-up to the Islampur municipality elections.

According to TMC leaders, the party has expelled a total of 22 members for working against the party’s policies for the civic body elections. The President of the North Dinajpur unit of the Trinamool Madhyamik Sikkha Sangathan, Prasun Dutta, informed the media persons here today. Sources said that 10 TMC leaders, who revolted against the party and filed nominations for the municipality elections as independent candidates, or supported other independent candidates for the upcoming Islampur Municipality elections, have been suspended from the party.

Another 12 TMC leaders in Dalkhola were also suspended for the same reason. “We received a report that Ashim Kumar Mahanta worked against our TMC candidate in some wards of Islampur Municipality. As such, we expelled him from our organization,” the President of the North Dinajpur unit of the Sangathan, Mr Dutta, said.

According to the President of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, they came to know of Mr Mahanta’s anti-party work and that he was expelled from the teachers’ union. “We have expelled a total of 22 TMC leaders from the party in Islampur and Dalkhola municipalities for anti-party activities,” Mr Agarwal said.

As some top TMC leaders visited Malda and South Dinajpur districts as part of their election campaign, they have sent out a clear message to party leaders and workers in the districts that any antiparty activity will not be tolerated. Such a warning has come against the backdrop of many TMC leaders expressing dissatisfaction over the party’s choice of candidates for the civic elections. While some disgruntled TMC leaders have filed nominations as independent candidates, some are supporting other independent candidates. Some disgruntled leaders have withdrawn their nominations after discussions with the party.