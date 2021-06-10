The Arambagh sub division administration has taken steps to make people aware against being struck by lightning.

In the recent thunderstorm, 11 people were struck by lightning in the district. In Arambagh sub division the toll was five. Arambagh SDO Nripen Singh has taken a special initative to make people aware of conduct during a thunderstorm. Officers of deputy magistrate rank have been deputed to supervise the awareness programme.

Intensive miking is being carried on at Arambagh, Khanakul, Goghat, Pursura in the block as well as Panchayat level. The plying of totos and autorickshaws have been strictly prohibited during such severe thunder storm and lighiting.

A red alert has been issued till 14 June as per the weather report.Village police will be on the alert and people will be alerted nearly two hours before the thunderstorm lashes with the help of latest weather apps. People have been advised to stay indoors and avoid contact with metal objects.

People outside should take shelter under a building and not a tree.