Delhi-NCR to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over next 24 hours: IMD issues yellow alert

The weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) took a dramatic turn on Wednesday evening as rain lashed several parts of the city, bringing the temperature down significantly to 36.5°C. The rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, continued intermittently across the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow alert has been issued for May 8, warning of potential rain and thunderstorms across Delhi.

During this period, light showers accompanied by thunder and gusty winds are expected. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36°C, with a minimum between 24°C and 26°C.

Earlier forecasts by the IMD had already predicted rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 8:30 am and 47 per cent at 5:30 pm.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast light rain from May 9 to May 12, which is expected to further lower temperatures in the city.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C, which is 2.8 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 24.8°C, marginally below normal by 0.3 degrees, according to the MeT office.

Alongside the yellow alert in Delhi, the IMD has also issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next 38 hours. There is a likelihood of thunderstorms and strong winds across various locations in the Delhi-NCR region.

Districts in Uttar Pradesh such as Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur are expected to witness rain accompanied by strong winds during this period.