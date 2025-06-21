The state fisheries department organised an awareness camp for fishermen to promote the conservation of juvenile Hilsa fish.

Fishermen who catch Hilsa participated in the camp held Thursday.

Advertisement

Joint director of fisheries department Dilip Karmakar stated that the purpose of such camps is to protect and preserve juvenile Hilsa, safeguard marine biodiversity and habitats, and ensure the sustainable breeding and survival of the species.

Advertisement

A ban has been imposed on the catching, transport, buying and selling of Hilsa fish measuring less than 23 cm. Similar awareness camps are being conducted across the district.

The primary reason behind the ban on catching and selling small Hilsa (also known as jatka or khoka ilish) is to protect the species and ensure its survival. Harvesting juvenile Hilsa interrupts their growth and reproductive cycles, which could lead to a significant decline in the overall population and even potential extinction.

Juvenile Hilsa caught prematurely are unable to reach maturity and reproduce, thereby reducing the number of fish that can replenish the species.

Overfishing of young Hilsa also disrupts the marine ecosystem by affecting the food chain—specifically zooplankton and phytoplankton—and degrading Hilsa habitats.

While the ban aims to protect the species, it does carry economic implications for fishermen who depend on the Hilsa trade. However, the long-term impact of overfishing could result in even greater financial losses if the fish population declines dramatically.

Concerns have also been raised about the fishing methods used. Many fishermen employing grill nets do not follow the correct mesh size standard of 90 cm or more. The use of fine mesh nets, which indiscriminately trap even the smallest Hilsa, remains a significant contributor to the problem.