Attack on Sukanta: Parliament Speaker seeks report

India’s lower house of Parliament has sought a detailed report from the Union home ministry regarding an alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar at Budge area on 19 June.

The move follows a formal complaint submitted to Speaker Om Birla by Majumdar, who claimed he was assaulted while visiting an injured BJP worker in the region. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has written to the ministry of home affairs (MHA), requesting a “factual note” on the incident within 15 days, parliamentary sources said on Wednesday. Union minister of state ministry of education, minister of state for development of north eastern regions also wrote a letter to police commissioner of Kolkata, Manoj Verma regarding this matter. However Mr Majumder alleged that CP of Kolkata police did not consider it necessary to reply. As a result Mr Majumder filed a case with Calcutta High Court regarding this issue. The MHA has been directed to obtain a response from the West Bengal government before submitting the report. Majumdar alleged that his convoy was obstructed and pelted with stones and shoes after he stepped out of his vehicle in Budge Budge, located in South 24-Parganas district. He accused local miscreants “sheltered by the ruling Trinamul Congress” of launching the attack, which reportedly left several of his associates injured and caused damage to vehicles.

In his letter dated 20 June, Majumdar also questioned the conduct of senior police officers present during the incident. He named Diamond Harbour superintendent of police Rahul Goswami, the additional superintendent of police (sadar), and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the area. According to the BJP leader, while Goswami was at the scene, he allegedly failed to take any preventive measures. The other two officers, Majumdar claimed, were absent altogether. The Lok Sabha’s letter has specifically sought clarity on the role of these three police officials during the episode. Copies of the communication have also been sent to the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police. The request from Parliament adds a new layer of scrutiny to the ongoing political tensions between the BJP and the Trinamul Congress in the state, as both sides trade accusations over incidents of political violence.

