BJP state president Dilip Ghosh today said that the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student’s union president Aishe Ghosh was nothing but fabrication. “No one knows whether the blood shown on her face and head was actually red paint. He alleged that JNU incident was a cheap drama.

Yesterday he said that violence in educational institutes is a “gift” of the Left who are now “getting it back” as scores are being settled. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have blamed each other for the violence.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass categorically saying that nationwide National Register of Citizens has not been discussed by the Centre, the West Bengal BJP in its booklet claimed that after implementation of the CAA, the register of citizens will be in the pipeline.

He also said that JNU attack was nothing but a copy of what the SFI and TMC’s Chattra Parishad have taught the student community which is to indulge in violence. Saffron party’s state president today also said neither chief minister Mamata Banerjee nor the CPI-M has any moral rights to make any statement on the violence in the JNU campus.

“Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee has termed the JNU incident as surgical strike of the Fascists forces. This is far from the truth. The BJP has never indulged in violence against the state government while Mamata Banerjee has given instruction to TMC activists to attack Opposition leaders and supporters almost every day.