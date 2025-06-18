Logo

# Bengal

Assembly passes Bill for transparency in bills in pvt hospitals

The state Assembly today passed Clinical Establishments Bill 2025 with an aim to bring transparency and to put a leash on patients’ treatment expenses.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 18, 2025 10:42 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during the Budget Session of West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata. (Photo: IANS)

Tabling this Bill, Chandrima Bhattacharya, the minister of state for health, told the House that keeping the burgeoning costs of treatment patients have to shoulder at private hospitals in mind, the state has tabled the Clinical Establishments Bill 2025 with an aim to bring in transparency in treatment costs of the patients.

“With the passage of the Bill, the private hospitals from now on would be bound to inform the patients on the costs of treatment being administered to those undergoing treatment there. Through this Bill, the private hospitals would now be regulated,” said Mrs Bhattacharya.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on his part said that the Bill was not adequately equipped with security measures for the female doctors and nurses in the hospitals.

He praised the steps like the package system in the Bill which he said was “commendable” since he said 90-85 per cent patients would be benefitted.

