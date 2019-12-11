The ongoing confrontation between the Trinamul Congressgovernment and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today reached a new stage when a fresh set of rules under West Bengal State Universities (Terms and Conditions of Service of the Vice Chancellors and the Manner and Procedure of Official Communication) Rules were laid to curtail the powers of the chancellor. The measure was obviously taken after the Governor tried to exercise his powers as chancellor and meet Calcutta University vice chancellor last week.

To his dismay he found the door of the latter’s room locked and no other officers were present on the campus. The new rules stipulate the VC shall address all communications meant for the chancellor to the secretary of the higher education department. The VC will convene meetings of the senate, court, syndicate or any other university bodies with an intimation to the higher education department which may intimate them to the chancellor wherever necessary.

Notices for convocation and proposals for conferring honorary degrees will be placed before the higher education department which will send the list to the chancellor for confirmation. The chancellor’s communications to the universities will be routed through the department. The chancellor will also have to forward to the department any complaint regarding the university affairs and it’s up to the department to inquire or recommend action.

The minster will suggest at least three names for nominating any person for any body or committee and the chancellor will select one and communicate it to the minister. In case of difference of opinion the chancellor will revert to the minister for further action. The nominee is finally to be chosen from the minister’s list. For appointments of vice chancellors the chancellor shall follow the order of preference placed before him.