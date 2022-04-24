Asansol shop owners meet law minister on eviction notice by railways

Hundreds of shop owners in Asansol met with local MLA and state law, judiciary and PWD minister Moloy Ghatak and protested against the railway’s decision to evict for construction of railway tracks under the North-East, Ludhiana to Howrah dedicated railways freight corridor project.

More than 150 agitated shop owners said that in a recent notification, the Indian Railways has announced to provide compensation to the original landowners, but there has been no mention of the compensation to shop owners doing business in the area.

These shop owners have been staying in these shops for more than 50 years and without proper compensation, their livelihood will be in danger.

Today morning, these traders of the Railpar area went to meet Moloy Ghatak at his residence in Apcar Garden.

Ashish Chatterjee, secretary of the traders association said that for the last eight years they have been agitating against the land acquisition system of railways for the freight corridor project.

Sources said that the minister has told them that he will take up the issue with the concerned authority and will soon call them for a meeting to resolve the stalemate.

Sources said that the traders also agitated in the Asansol Railpar area with banners and placards and had also decided to meet with the newly-elected Asansol MP, Shatrughan Sinha on this issue.