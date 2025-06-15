Asansol MP seeks high-level probe into plane crash

Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha has urged for a detailed high-level investigation in the Air India Ahmedabad – Gatwick Boeing plane crash on Thursday.

Speaking at a programme in steel township of Burnpur, Shatrughan Sinha said that it is a matter of investigation whether the plane crash is due to technical snag, sabotage or cyber crime as so many people have been killed in that accident.

“I demand a very high-level and in-depth investigation of the air crash in Ahmedabad. The investigations will take time but the report should be published as soon as possible. The Dreamliners are technically very high quality aircrafts and it is very tough to understand how both engines malfunctioned. There could be maintenance issues of the aircraft but other possibilities cannot be ruled out. I am really shocked to see the plane crash immediately after take-off,” he said.

He said that he will raise this issue in parliament in the next session as this has really stunned the nation and particularly at a time when the civil aviation sector is expanding in the country.