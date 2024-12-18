Asansol girl among 8 from state selected for R-Day parade in New Delhi

Eight students from West Bengal have been selected for the prestigious Republic Day parade on 26 January, next year at Kartavya Path in New Delhi after a tough two-tier competition.

Out of these eight students, four are boys and four girls. Rani Karmakar, a student of Bidhan Chandra (BC) College in Asansol is one of those selected eight students.

Advertisement

Dr Barnali Pramanik, head of the department (HoD) of National Service Scheme (NSS) of Bidhan Chandra College in Asansol today said that Rani Karmakar, a third semester student of this college has been selected for the prestigious parade.

Advertisement

Talking to The Statesman, Dr Pramanik said that it is a matter of great pride for the college.

“I was first selected in the first-tier in Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol. After which I participated in the state-level competition. The final selection took place in Guwahati in Assam. Seven others are also selected from the entire Bengal along with me,” said Rani Karmakar.

Rani is a volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and is one of the best cadets of her college. The Republic Day parade is the largest and lasts for three days.