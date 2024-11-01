Around 1,500 private, minibuses to go off roads

Commuters and office goers, depending on private and minibuses, might have to explore other options of conveyance for their daily commute. Around 1,500 private buses, aged more than 15 years, are likely to go off the city roads following the court orders.

The fleet of private buses, which are above 15 years old, are expected to be phased out by the end of this year. The phasing out of the buses has brought apprehensions among the operators who are claiming financial inability to replace the old vehicles with the new ones.

According to sources, around 5,000 private and minibuses hit the city roads on a busy weekday to keep the city’s transport system functional.

Advertisement

Phasing out of the 15-year-old vehicles in the present circumstances could worsen the transport system for the daily commuters depending on this mode of transport. Numerous private and minibuses, the numbers could go up to go higher, according to the operators, are anticipated to go off the city in the next few months.

On the other hand, the transporters claim that the income from these buses have come down from earlier times. Many of the bus owners are not considering replacing the old vehicles with new ones as they think that paying such high EMIs would not be feasible for them.

Given the situation, the bus owners’ body is considering approaching the court for reconsideration of the age bar (15 years old) to 20 years. According to the private bus owners, an extension up to 20 years would not have any impact on the city pollution levels from these buses.